Time to fix New Jersey’s broken school funding formula

“The school funding formula is broken and the numbers released yesterday prove it. The aid simply isn’t adequate. The 6 percent cap prevents districts from recovering from the millions of dollars they’ve lost over the years. Our school districts deserve a fair and equitable distribution of aid, but once again communities like Jefferson and West Milford are left to deal with significant shortfalls.

Districts in the Highlands region don’t have the ability to make up these gaps locally, which means students and families will ultimately feel the impact through cuts to activities, programs, and curriculum.

If the new Administration can find a way to add $2 billion to the state budget, we can certainly ensure our schools are fully funded so students and teachers have the tools and resources they need to succeed.

It is long past time we fix the funding formula. I’m calling on the Democratic majority to join us in addressing these inequities and ensuring our schools receive the support they need. I refuse to allow New Jersey schools to continue down this path year after year.

State Sen. Anthony Bucco