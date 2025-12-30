Meet Acorn

ABOUT

8-year-old female bun.

CHARACTERISTICS

Acorn came to us after her owner outgrew their interest in her. She is as cute as a button, and she reminds us of a little stuffed animal. Acorn loves to nibble on snacks and her mini salads, and she enjoys receiving pets. She lived outdoors since birth and has found great comfort being inside. Acorn loves the warmth and is happy around people. She would feel very special to be welcomed into a home for the first time in her life. If you are looking for a sweet bun companion, she may be your girl.

COAT LENGTH

Short and smooth fur.

HEALTH

Upcoming spay.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

A loving family, children.

ADOPT ACORN

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480

(973) 728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org