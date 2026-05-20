Meet Arthur

ABOUT

11-month-old Domestic Shorthair mix.

CHARACTERISTICS

Arthur is a lovely boy with endless affection to go around. His curious nature is adored by all of our volunteers; we could watch his tail twitch all day long as he focuses on a new toy. In addition to interactive play, Arthur enjoys being petted and nudging visitors for head rubs. He is very vocal and will show his desire for company with his welcoming meows. If you are looking for an athletic, clingy kitty, stop in soon!

COAT LENGTH

Sleek, short fur.

HEALTH

Neutered, up to date on vaccines.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

A loving family.

ADOPT ARTHUR

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480

(973) 728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org