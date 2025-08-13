ABOUT
Female domestic short hair cat. About 2 years old. Tabby/calico and white.
West Milford
CHARACTERISTICS
This talkative little girl came in as a stray but is super-friendly.
She’s beautiful, with stunning yellow eyes.
Cali is mellow. She loves petting and will snuggle into her bed as long as you’re there petting and giving her attention.
Most likely, Cali would be fine in a home with another calm cat and older children. We’re unsure of how she’d be with a dog.
But we always say, “It’s always in the introduction!”
Come meet Cali. We think this nice girl will win your heart.
COAT LENGTH
Short.
HEALTH
Spayed and up-to-date on vaccinations.
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
adults, older children and calmer cats; unsure about dogs.
ADOPT CALI
West Milford Animal Shelter
Lycosky Drive
West Milford, NJ 07480
973-728-2859
westmilfordanimalshelter.org