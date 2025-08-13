ABOUT

Female domestic short hair cat. About 2 years old. Tabby/calico and white.

West Milford

CHARACTERISTICS

This talkative little girl came in as a stray but is super-friendly.

She’s beautiful, with stunning yellow eyes.

Cali is mellow. She loves petting and will snuggle into her bed as long as you’re there petting and giving her attention.

Most likely, Cali would be fine in a home with another calm cat and older children. We’re unsure of how she’d be with a dog.

But we always say, “It’s always in the introduction!”

Come meet Cali. We think this nice girl will win your heart.

COAT LENGTH

Short.

HEALTH

Spayed and up-to-date on vaccinations.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

adults, older children and calmer cats; unsure about dogs.

ADOPT CALI

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive

West Milford, NJ 07480

973-728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org