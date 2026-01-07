Meet Cassidy

ABOUT
7-month-old Domestic Shorthair
CHARACTERISTICS
Cassidy is a curious little bean and adores other cats. We have connectedwith her through toys, and she loves wands. Her favorite has blue feathers.While timid, she has become open to petting when she is given treats andable to approach us. Our volunteers sit on the floor with Cassidy, and shewill prance around with shoelace or string. We have no doubt she willbecome a cuddly girl with the right person. Could that be you?
COAT LENGTH
Short and smooth fur
HEALTH
Spayed and up to date on vaccines.
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Other cats, an experienced owner.
ADOPT CASSIDY
West Milford Animal Shelter
Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480
(973) 728-2859
westmilfordanimalshelter.org