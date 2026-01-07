Meet Cassidy

ABOUT

7-month-old Domestic Shorthair

CHARACTERISTICS

Cassidy is a curious little bean and adores other cats. We have connectedwith her through toys, and she loves wands. Her favorite has blue feathers.While timid, she has become open to petting when she is given treats andable to approach us. Our volunteers sit on the floor with Cassidy, and shewill prance around with shoelace or string. We have no doubt she willbecome a cuddly girl with the right person. Could that be you?

COAT LENGTH

Short and smooth fur

HEALTH

Spayed and up to date on vaccines.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Other cats, an experienced owner.

ADOPT CASSIDY

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480

(973) 728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org