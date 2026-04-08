Meet Chloe

ABOUT

10-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix.

CHARACTERISTICS

Chloe is a big girl with an even bigger heart. She has adapted smoothly to the shelter environment and is happy to meet new people every day. Chloe vocalizes for affection and rubs up against our volunteers for petting; all she wants is someone to love. Our friend here does have one ask, though, and that is to be a solo kitty in the home. Chloe must be the queen of the castle! If you are looking for a clingy companion who wags her bushy tail upon seeing you, she may be the one.

COAT LENGTH

Short, tabby and white fur.

HEALTH

Spayed and up to date on vaccines.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

A loving family.

ADOPT CHLOE

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480

(973) 728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org