Meet Clarissa

ABOUT
10-year-old Domestic Longhair mix.
CHARACTERISTICS
Clarissa is very spry and curious; she has a kitten-like nature with her desire to explore. This fluffy girl loves to paw at wand toys, especially her favorite worm on a string. She gets the occasional zoomies while she plays, and after her big bout of energy, she curls up in her favorite round bed and receives endless pets from our volunteers. Clarissa is very people-oriented and prefers to be the only kitty in a home.
COAT LENGTH
Long, gray and white fur.
HEALTH
Spayed, up to date on vaccines, easily-cared for special needs.
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
A loving person.
ADOPT CLARISSA
West Milford Animal Shelter
Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480
(973) 728-2859
westmilfordanimalshelter.org