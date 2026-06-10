Meet Clarissa

ABOUT

10-year-old Domestic Longhair mix.

CHARACTERISTICS

Clarissa is very spry and curious; she has a kitten-like nature with her desire to explore. This fluffy girl loves to paw at wand toys, especially her favorite worm on a string. She gets the occasional zoomies while she plays, and after her big bout of energy, she curls up in her favorite round bed and receives endless pets from our volunteers. Clarissa is very people-oriented and prefers to be the only kitty in a home.

COAT LENGTH

Long, gray and white fur.

HEALTH

Spayed, up to date on vaccines, easily-cared for special needs.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

A loving person.

ADOPT CLARISSA

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480

(973) 728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org