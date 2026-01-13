Meet Delaney

ABOUT

7-month-old Domestic Shorthair

CHARACTERISTICS

Delaney is a lovely little girl with a cinnamon swirl coat. She once spent her time hiding from the world, but she is finding her confidence and looks forward to playtime each day. While timid, Delaney will approach us for feather wands and treats. Our volunteers love to see her tabby stripes in action. We are thrilled with her progress, and we know she will continue to flourish with the right person!

COAT LENGTH

Short, brown and white fur.

HEALTH

Spayed and up to date on vaccines.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Other cats, an experienced owner.

ADOPT DELANEY

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480

(973) 728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org