Meet Delaney

ABOUT
7-month-old Domestic Shorthair
CHARACTERISTICS
Delaney is a lovely little girl with a cinnamon swirl coat. She once spent her time hiding from the world, but she is finding her confidence and looks forward to playtime each day. While timid, Delaney will approach us for feather wands and treats. Our volunteers love to see her tabby stripes in action. We are thrilled with her progress, and we know she will continue to flourish with the right person!
COAT LENGTH
Short, brown and white fur.
HEALTH
Spayed and up to date on vaccines.
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Other cats, an experienced owner.
ADOPT DELANEY
West Milford Animal Shelter
Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480
(973) 728-2859
westmilfordanimalshelter.org