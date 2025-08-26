ABOUT

Female domestic short hair tuxedo cat. About 1 1/2 years old.

CHARACTERISTICS

Enya came to us as a mom of seven. Now, she’s done mothering, and she is ready to settle into a home.

She is loving, but we think she was supposed to be a calico - the diva attitude is strong. She’ll let you pet her as long as you’d like ... until she’s done.

She’s young. She’s wearing adorable socks. She has a lot of energy. But there is such sweetness in her.

Enya came from a house with many cats, so she is probably good with other cats. We haven’t moved her into a cattery yet to see for ourselves.

Is Enya the right cat for you? Come meet her to find out.

COAT LENGTH

Short.

HEALTH

Spayed and up-to-date on vaccinations.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

people old enough to understand cat body language and cats (with a proper introduction).

ADOPT ENYA

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive

West Milford, NJ 07480

973-728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org