Meet Gillian

ABOUT

9-month-old Domestic Shorthair.

CHARACTERISTICS

Is she a cow? Is she a kitten? Gillian appears to be a mix of both, but what we do know is that she is a white and black ball of fun. She has a favorite window shelf in the Library Cattery, and she tilts her head and wags her tail when something flies by. Gilly enjoys pawing at feather wands with her feline roommates and taking treats from our volunteers’ hands. She will even lick our fingers to make sure no crumbs are left behind. We can picture her cow-spotted self thriving in a home with another kitty and an owner who can provide a safe, reassuring environment. Come visit soon!

COAT LENGTH

Short, shiny fur.

HEALTH

Spayed and up to date on vaccines.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Other cats, an experienced owner.

ADOPT Gillian

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480

(973) 728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org