Meet Jasper

ABOUT

3-year-old American Bulldog mix.

CHARACTERISTICS

Jasper is a sweet boy looking for his very own emotional support human. Deaf since birth, he communicates with hand signals, his unique bark, and by stamping his feet. He loves playing with toys and enjoys the occasional jog, but his favorite thing is spending time with people. Jasper needs someone who can learn how to communicate with him so he can thrive in his fur-ever home. Are you the special person who can bridge the gap between the hearing world and his silent one?

COAT LENGTH

Short, white coat.

HEALTH

Neutered, up to date on vaccines.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

An experienced owner.

ADOPT JASPER

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480

(973) 728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org