ABOUT

Female domestic short hair cat. 5 years old. Tabby and white.

CHARACTERISTICS

Lynx will tell you all about her day while you’re making dinner. She’ll snuggle up with you as you tell her about yours.

She’s a curvaceous little lady, but no judgment.

Lynx was very confused when she came to us (not her fault at all). She found her safety net with the volunteers.

That’s all she really wants ... her own person.

Lynx has always been a solo cat and would prefer to keep it that way.

Is your lap the one she’s looking for? She’ll tell you that it is when you come to meet her.

COAT LENGTH

Short.

HEALTH

Spayed and up-to-date on vaccinations.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Adults and older children. No dogs and no cats.

ADOPT LYNX

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive

West Milford, NJ 07480

973-728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org