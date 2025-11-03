Meet Scrappy

ABOUT

2 year old. male pity mix.

CHARACTERISTICS

Scrappy is a fun playful, curious, athletic, energetic, and friendly one/two-year-old male pity mix. He was released to the Shelter as his owner (who loved him dearly) could no longer take good care of him anymore. While he’s terrific with people, Scrappy needs to be an only pet as he doesn’t know or seem to like other dogs. possibly did not get the chance to socialize at a young age with others. (something training could resolve). He’s a happy pup, low rider” pity mix with short legs, and house trained. He’s great going on outside walks, wags his tail a lot, loves to play ball and craves the attention of people. Scrappy would make for an outstanding companion.

COAT LENGTH

Short coat length.

HEALTH

Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Adults and children 12-plus, best as only pet; house trained.

ADOPT SCRAPPY

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive

West Milford, NJ 07480

973-728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.com