Meet Squirrel

ABOUT

5-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix.

CHARACTERISTICS

Squirrel came to us after spending a week stuck in a tree. She is a very loving girl and gives her belly and a passionate purr to anyone who visits. She has a unique poofy coat with softness in every direction, and she is thrilled to be petted. Squirrel is a pudgy ball of affection. She resides in our Middle Cattery with three other kitty roommates. Squirrel does wonderfully with them all. She is very people-oriented and is looking forward to meeting her new family.

COAT LENGTH

Short, fluffy fur.

HEALTH

Spayed and up to date on vaccines.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

A loving family, other cats.

ADOPT SQUIRREL

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480

(973) 728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org