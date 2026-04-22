Meet Squirrel

ABOUT
5-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix.
CHARACTERISTICS
Squirrel came to us after spending a week stuck in a tree. She is a very loving girl and gives her belly and a passionate purr to anyone who visits. She has a unique poofy coat with softness in every direction, and she is thrilled to be petted. Squirrel is a pudgy ball of affection. She resides in our Middle Cattery with three other kitty roommates. Squirrel does wonderfully with them all. She is very people-oriented and is looking forward to meeting her new family.
COAT LENGTH
Short, fluffy fur.
HEALTH
Spayed and up to date on vaccines.
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
A loving family, other cats.
ADOPT SQUIRREL
West Milford Animal Shelter
Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480
(973) 728-2859
westmilfordanimalshelter.org