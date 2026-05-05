Meet Sterling

ABOUT

8-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix.

CHARACTERISTICS

Sterling is a pudgy boy with plenty of love to go around. He greets visitors with a happy, vibrating tail and is always looking for affection. He loves back rubs and showing off his substantial belly with all of its fluff. Sterling recently joined our Middle Cattery and enjoys soaking up the sun from the skylights each morning. This boy would love a calm home where he can sleep next to his person on their bed.

COAT LENGTH

Short, gray and white fur.

HEALTH

Neutered and up to date on vaccines.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

A loving family, calm cats.

ADOPT STERLING

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480

(973) 728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org