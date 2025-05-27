ABOUT

Male domestic short hair cat. About 9 years old. Black and white.

West Milford,

CHARACTERISTICS

This wonderful boy came from an overcrowded house.

He is very curious, adores petting and loves his toys. We’re not sure if he knew what they were before he came to us.

Sylvester seems to love all cats and would be a great companion cat for the cat(s) already in your home. Or consider adopting Sylvester and one of the other cats that come from the same home.

He’s food-motivated and takes treats easily (even when they’re hiding a pill in them).

Come meet Sylvester to see if he’s right for your family.

COAT LENGTH

Short.

HEALTH

Neutered and up-to-date on vaccines.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

People and other cats (after a proper introduction).

ADOPT SYLVESTER

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive

West Milford, NJ 07480

973-728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org