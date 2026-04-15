Meet Tiffany

ABOUT

5-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix.

CHARACTERISTICS

Tiffany came to us through no fault of her own and has been such a treat. She has long, beautiful whiskers. While initially shy, Tiffany has revealed her affectionate nature and love for human company. She nuzzles into our volunteers’ arms and purrs a relaxing tune. Tiffany would thrive in a quieter home where she can be the only furry friend. Loud noises are very frightening for her, and we are determined to find her a calm and peaceful place to be. Does that sound like your home?

COAT LENGTH

Short, tabby with white fluff.

HEALTH

Spayed and up to date on vaccines.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

A loving family.

ADOPT TIFFANY

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480

(973) 728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org