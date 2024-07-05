$!Best 9 Trusted Platforms to Buy Instagram Comments in 2024

Bots trigger Instagram’s spam detection systems, and if they see that your account has hundreds if not thousands of these bots, Instagram will both delete the bots and suspend your account.

Twicsy has been helping Instagram users reach new heights with their accounts for many years. They are considered the best site because of their super-fast delivery and their complete refusal to sell bots. Many subpar websites that offer Instagram engagement only sell bots, which, if purchased, can end up being detrimental to your account.

To help, we’ve compiled a list of the best sites to use when buying genuine comments on Instagram. For authors, it’s especially important to have positive comments under posts about your book, as this entices others to check out your work themselves.

However, with so many people looking to promote their work on Instagram, it’s hard to even grab people’s attention long enough to get them to comment under a post. That’s where buying comments can help. By artificially boosting your engagement rates, you can make Instagram promote you to a wider audience and, thus, increase your chances of getting natural engagement.

Whether you write romance or horror, young adult or science fiction, every author benefits from promoting themselves on Instagram. It’s one of the largest social media platforms in the world - and there’s no shortage of people looking to get books recommended when they open the app.

If you want to promote your book on Instagram, there’s no better way than through buying Instagram comments. Check out these best, most trusted sites to use.

Buzzoid is the website to use if you’re looking for something convenient. In fact, you can navigate, choose your comments package , and checkout in just a few minutes. They won’t ask you to fill any long forms or to sign up for an account, and they don’t require any personal details - other than your payment information, an email address for the receipt, and your Instagram username.

Twicsy is also the best site for their competitive pricing, broad packages, and diligent customer service department. So, if you need any help or guidance along the way, this company is ready and eager to help you make the best purchase.

Twicsy, however, only sells comments from real Instagram followers with genuine profile pictures and realistic usernames. These won’t set off Instagram’s spam detection systems.

To complete a purchase, you need only go to their website, choose a comment package, and input your details. You’ll get an order confirmation in your inbox within a few minutes of your order being placed. After that, you’ll begin seeing the comments you paid for roll in under your chosen post.

Buzzoid is the perfect site if you plan on buying comments multiple times, because of their quick delivery and convenient service. That is why they are placed among the top three on this list.

3. Rushmax

Rushmax is a popular growth service site used by many influencers for their high-quality comment packages. Rushmax is also popular because of the incredible variety of packages they sell. They offer dozens, hundreds, and thousands of comments, meaning that you can buy from them no matter what size your growth goals are.

Whether you’re starting out and you need a few dozen comments or you need to boost your already popular account, Rushmax has you covered. Furthermore, they offer various payment methods, so you have several options to select, based on what’s convenient for you. The most popular choices are payment using a debit card, credit card, PayPal, and Apple Pay.

4. The Social Swift

While not as feature-rich as the top three sites, The Social Swift stands out because of its reliable and fast delivery service. Their comments are engaging and lengthy, perfect for authors looking to promote themselves to audiences who love discussing stories with communities.

Although their customer service may have limited availability, their response times during working hours are swift. The Social Swift provides refills in case any of your paid comments get deleted, but you’ll have to go through a lengthy process with customer service to get that service, which is a little inconvenient.

5. TrendSpark Digital

TrendSpark Digital has been helping Instagram influencers and brands achieve organic growth on Instagram for many years. They offer affordable prices and have a great customer support team that is available 24/7. Because they are available at all times, you can contact them directly from their website and they will get back to you in an instant.

6. BrandBuzz Agency

BrandBuzz Agency has been in the business of selling comments for years, though not for Instagram until very recently. Because of this, the packages and payment methods on their site are limited. However, they have a loyal customer base that they have acquired through diligent, effective work, so you can rely on them for high-quality comments.

7. The Social Society

The Social Society is a new site, but the customer reviews so far have been good. Their website design is pretty outdated and clunky, so it may take a while to go through the checkout process. What makes up for the difficult site navigation, however, is the variety of comment packages they offer.

8. SocialImpact Solutions

SocialImpact Solutions offers a range of comment packages for all kinds of Instagram users. Perfect for buyers on a tight budget, you can purchase thousands of comments at a time for less than $15—an absolute steal if your focus is on saving money.

9. BuzzWorx

BuzzWorx is trustworthy, reliable, and they have plenty of site-wide and server-wide protective services in place to make sure that customer data is protected. What places them last on this list is their delivery time. It may take a few days for the comments to arrive, which is a serious inconvenience if you have a small window to promote your posts.

FAQs

How will I know if buying comments boosts my Instagram account?

When you buy Instagram comments, you will notice a difference in your account popularity right away. As the algorithm pushes your content to more people, they will follow you, like your content, and even leave comments. Even if they don’t engage with your profile, even viewing your content long enough will make the algorithm push your work to the explore page, prompting others to engage eventually.

Buying comments to boost your account provides short-term and long-term benefits, as well as obvious, and not-so-obvious results. To truly know how these boosts are affecting your account’s visibility on the platform, strategically check and analyze your metrics.

Are there any Instagram growth hacks or shortcuts I should be aware of?

The best growth hack is to buy engagement from the sites mentioned above. Different engagement types - such as likes, views, comments, and follows - all do their part to generate the boost you need to get on other users’ explore page.

Is it illegal to buy Instagram comments?

No, buying Instagram comments is not illegal, but it is against Instagram’s terms of service, which means that you could get your account suspended for it. That’s why it’s so important that you purchase comments from sites like Twicsy, Buzzoid, or Rushmax, which sell you comments made from real accounts, not bots.