Should You Buy TikTok Followers? “Real” Talk

If you’re interested in a higher follower count, a greater TikTok presence, and perhaps even TikTok fame — yes, you should buy TikTok followers. But only if they’re real ones.

That probably leaves most readers with two big questions.

1. Why would it help to purchase TikTok followers?

2. What are real followers and how do you buy them?

We’ll answer the questions one at a time.

Why Would It Help to Buy TikTok Followers?

The TikTok fans you purchase aren’t the ones that will make you a star on the social media platform. They won’t be loyal followers who check out your posts, and they won’t care about your TikTok videos or sponsored content.

You buy TikTok fans for one simple reason: they show that you’re becoming more popular.

That probably doesn’t make sense unless you understand how the TikTok algorithms work.

Exposure on TikTok

So much content is uploaded to the app every day — more than 30 million videos — that all of them can’t receive equal visibility in random users’ feeds. There has to be a system to allocate exposure.

That’s one of the algorithms’ most important jobs. They decide which TikTok posts deserve large audiences and which are only seen by the account’s existing followers. And the big winners are the most popular TikTok accounts, whose videos are shown widely.

That decision is based on an account’s follower count — in part. But the algorithms also consider how rapidly a TikTok user is adding new followers.

That explains why you have to buy fans to trigger TikTok growth.

The Importance of Large Audiences

Unless lots of people see your videos, you can’t expect to gain a large number of followers.

Before American and European users flocked to the app in droves, you could rely on posting high-quality content and using techniques like adding hashtags to posts and optimizing TikTok profiles and TikTok usernames to bring in lots of random users. There’s way too much competition these days for those methods to work, however. You need another growth strategy.

Enter purchased fans. When you buy followers, the algorithms send a flood of new viewers to your content because they think you’re becoming popular. Your new audience gets its first chance to watch your videos, like them, and decide to hit the “follow” button.

As long as you’re creating compelling, high-quality content, you’ll start adding lots of new organic followers — the key to your organic growth on TikTok.

Sounds crazy? It’s been proven to work. And if you don’t believe it, look at the huge number of TikTok influencers who’ve built their popularity with the help of purchased, real followers.

No, we didn’t forget your second question.

What Are Real TikTok Followers?

There’s no secret here; real followers are real people with real accounts on the app. The algorithms can see that real TikTok users have followed you, and they respond by boosting your content’s exposure.

The danger is being fooled by scammers selling fake followers created with bots. While the algorithms quickly detect and remove them and they don’t trigger growth, you’ll lose your investment and could even lose your account for violating TikTok’s terms and conditions.

Only genuine TikTok followers can jumpstart your account, and only reputable social media marketing services sell them. These are the high-quality services we recommend.

1. Twicsy

We open with a service that’s been a social media service industry leader for well over a decade. Twicsy quickly became the go-to choice for high-quality, real Instagram followers in the early 2010s, and established that same reputation when they began delivering high-quality TikTok followers in the late 2010s.

Their eight follower packages, from 100 to 20,000 genuine TikTok interactions, are designed to grow all sizes of accounts. You can expect instant delivery of all packages and prices are never higher than those of reputable competitors. Ordering takes less than 60 seconds on Twicsy’s streamlined and secure system, and around-the-clock, expert support reps are always helpful.

What type of growth will you see from Twicsy followers? Customers generally see a 100% return on their investment, meaning the same number of new, organic followers as the number of followers you buy. You can’t find better results, which is why so many influencers are devoted, repeat Twicsy customers.

2. Buzzoid

Not all influencers use Twicsy. Many rely on Buzzoid for their account growth, because this service has been around just as long and delivers high-quality, real followers that are just as powerful. In fact, quite a few of those power users say they’ve seen better account growth from Buzzoid followers.

The only real drawback: this provider’s largest package supplies 10,000 TikTok followers, half the size of Twicsy’s biggest offering. That won’t matter to most smaller users, though, and with reasonable prices, rapid delivery, and an outstanding user experience, Buzzoid’s products and service are just as robust and impressive.

Expect to see results on the same basic level, too, close to a 100% return on your purchase. You won’t make the wrong choice whether you choose Twicsy or Buzzoid.

3. TokMatik

Don’t be deterred by the fact that TokMatik has less than half the experience of our top two providers. They’ve built a very competitive service in record time.

And if you haven’t reached influencer status yet, don’t be deterred by the fact that the largest number of 100% real followers TokMatik can deliver is “just” 5,000. That’s plenty for most TikTok users who are growing their accounts, and the quality of those followers is outstanding.

Ordering is fast and safe, support is available 24/7, and while results will usually be in the second tier below Twicsy and Buzzoid, they’re still outstanding enough that many power users use TokMatik to vary the sources of their real, high-quality followers.

4. Rushmax

Rushmax is a service that’s impressed its customers. The newest provider on our list of recommended vendors, Rushmax has quickly created a system that quickly and effectively delivers genuine TikTok followers that are almost as powerful as TokMatik’s.

Packages run from 100 to 5,000 real fans, prices are fair, support is always available, and ordering is secure. There’s a lot to like, and it shouldn’t be long before Rushmax is challenging for the #3 spot in our rankings.

Reaping the Benefits of Purchased TikTok Followers

An earlier discussion focused on the larger audience you’ll see when you buy real TikTok fans. That’s one major benefit of purchasing followers, and it’s what creates the account growth that lets you receive all of the benefits.

Let’s take them one by one.

More Visibility for Your Content

Who would want extra exposure for their posts without caring about becoming more powerful on TikTok? Artists — or more specifically, content creators who are simply gratified when lots of people see what they’ve produced.

When they buy authentic TikTok followers, their work is exposed to a much larger audience than they’d normally have, and many who see compelling, high-quality videos feel the desire to interact with the creator. That feedback and approval are other benefits these video artists receive from their content’s greater visibility.

Money in Your Pocket

Here’s the benefit most readers have probably been waiting to read about. It’s great to be called an influencer, of course, if you’re interested in TikTok fame. However, the majority of users who build large follower counts are after the TikTok fortune.

And many are surprised to learn that they don’t need hundreds of thousands or millions of fans to start earning sizeable paychecks.

After you have “just” 1,000 followers (not a huge number once you start buying follows from active TikTok users), you’re a nano-influencer and some partners will be willing to pay you for creating sponsored posts. Some nano-influencers with close to 10,000 followers can earn more than $100 per post; micro-influencers with 10,000-100,000 fans can make hundreds per post.

That’s not all. Having either 1,000 or 10,000 fans makes you eligible for numerous TikTok revenue programs and lets you collect some of the money generated by ads on your account, receive gifts and tips from followers, sign up subscribers for separate, paid content areas you create, and join the TikTok Creator Marketplace where you can be matched with sponsors.

Naturally, topping the 100,000-follower mark and becoming a macro-influencer lets you earn much more for your sponsored posts; users with hundreds of thousands of fans earn four figures for each post. As for mega-influencers with millions of followers? They can write their own tickets.

Growth For Your Business

Businesses that understand the importance of a robust social media presence regularly buy active TikTok followers from reliable services. The account growth they see allows them to implement marketing strategies aimed at boosting sales and promoting brands, while dramatically increasing revenue with an extremely high return on investment.

Credibility for Your Account

Companies love to put customer testimonials into their ads. That’s because of what’s called “social proof”; people are more likely to purchase a product if they know lots of others already have.

On TikTok, having a lot of fans provides that social proof. When surfers see that an account has a large follower count, the account is instantly more credible and trustworthy in their eyes. For businesses, that can mean larger numbers of leads and sales. It also works for influencers, since surfers are more likely to stop and watch their videos, and mash the “follow” button.

Pro tip: to boost social proof even more, buy TikTok likes and TikTok views, too. Not only do those TikTok engagements increase the chances that your videos will go viral, but the increased likes and view counts they produce tell surfers that your content is popular and worth their time.

Bragging Rights

This isn’t a huge benefit for most influencers and businesses, but some “regular” TikTok users simply want to have a higher follower count than their friends, or they feel better about their online presence when they see growth in their accounts. Both of those understandable goals can be accomplished with the follower growth triggered when those users buy TikTok fans.

What to Look for In a Follower Service

Most important: never purchase followers unless you’re dealing with a reputable TikTok service. Your new fans will be real users, they’ll jumpstart your organic growth, and they won’t cause account penalties or bans. If you’re not sure whether the followers are genuine, keep looking. It’s not worth the risk.

Second in importance: find a follower service that routinely delivers powerful account growth and has a large menu of TikTok follower packages. When you find a provider that triggers great results, you’ll want to use them when your account is small (buying small packages for natural growth) through when you have thousands of fans and need huge packages of real followers.

Other factors to consider: The best sites provide fast delivery of followers, affordable prices (avoid very low prices, because cheap TikTok followers are usually fake followers), a simple and safe ordering process, a customer satisfaction guarantee, and 24/7 availability of an expert customer support team.

Finally, don’t always trust customer reviews published on a service’s website, since any vendor willing to create fake followers is certainly willing to create fake reviews. Look for outside reviews and recommendations, like the ones published above; all of the providers we’ve highlighted score high grades for all of these factors.

Conclusion

In this “modern era,” buying real, high-quality TikTok followers is the only reliable and rapid way to trigger strong organic account growth. And you need that growth to become popular, influential, and powerful on the app.

That means it’s essential to find a high-quality service that’s experienced enough to provide 100% legitimate TikTok followers every time you order. Otherwise, you could be stuck with the same follower count you had last month and the month before that — or even worse, you could see your account deactivated because you trusted the wrong provider.