$!Top 12 Sites to Buy TikTok Likes - Premium Services That Work

It feels good to see a TikTok video you’ve posted picking up likes, whether you have a small or large TikTok presence; it’s validation of the creativity and work you’ve put in. Even most influencers notice video views and likes building up on their TikTok posts.

They want those engagements for another reason, however. The more likes and TikTok views they accumulate, the higher their videos’ engagement rates. And the TikTok algorithms use that metric to determine how much exposure each video receives.

A large number of likes can easily put influencers’ posts on the For You page or send them viral. And there’s a message there for those with small TikTok accounts: finding lots of likes can mean larger audiences — and lots of visibility on the social media platform lets you pick up a lot of TikTok followers.

There’s only one way for users with small fan bases to do that, though: purchasing TikTok likes.

The Magical Effect of Purchased Likes

You may not believe buying likes can propel TikTok growth, but it’s true. If you speak to numerous influencers or companies with large presences on the TikTok platform — and we have — you’ll find that most grew their accounts by purchasing engagements.

That strategy is the one that’s worked for most of the app’s power users. It’s smart to optimize your TikTok profile and TikTok username to reflect the primary topic of your videos, load your posts with trending hashtags, and promote your content on other social media accounts, but that no longer brings in floods of new TikTok fans.

The app is so crowded that only buying likes and other engagements does the job. As long as you’ve uploaded high-quality, compelling TikTok content, all you need is exposure to large numbers of random TikTok users. Once they watch and enjoy your videos, they’ll want to hit the “follow” button to see what else you create.

It works like magic: you buy TikTok likes packages, the algorithms boost your visibility, your posts receive lots of new viewers, and your audience and fan base soar.

But only if you’ve bought real TikTok likes.

Avoiding the Scammers

A huge number of websites are out to scam you. They generate fake TikTok likes with bots and sell them cheaply — but the algorithms quickly detect and delete “likes” that aren’t linked to real accounts. You see no growth and could be banned from the platform for cheating.

Only trustworthy TikTok likes services can deliver real likes from real users. The algos recognize that the engagements come from real people, so you see the magical growth we’ve described.

Where can you buy real TikTok likes? Influencers recommend these 13 service providers.

Influencers’ Favorite Likes Services

1. Buzzoid

More than a dozen names were mentioned when we surveyed our panel of influencers, but two came up time and again: Buzzoid and Twicsy. Buzzoid was the narrow favorite, so they’ve nabbed the top spot in these rankings.

This provider has been in the social media industry for more than a dozen years. They began delivering real Instagram followers and likes in the “good old days” of social media, and added high-quality services for TikTok users when that app became available in the Western world. And Buzzoid illustrates what outstanding service and performance should look like.

You can purchase packages of genuine TikTok likes ranging from 50 to 10,000, all from active users on the app, so there’s an option for any account size and every post. The engagements arrive with instant delivery, and Buzzoid always sells its packages at very affordable prices.

The ordering process is streamlined and safe. It takes less than a minute to choose a package and checkout with a large selection of payment methods (debit and credit cards like Visa, PayPal, Apple Pay), with secure servers and encrypted transactions keeping all client data safe. And the customer support team is on duty 24/7 to help in any way they’re needed.

The primary reason our influencers love Buzzoid, though, is results. The real likes generate powerful audience and account growth thanks to average returns of nearly 100%; that means you should accumulate about 100 new, organic likes for every 100 you purchase. That’s the gold standard for any social media service, and Buzzoid hits it, time after time.

Visit Buzzoid for high-quality, real TikTok likes

2. Twicsy

Almost as many of our influencers think Twicsy is the premier source of TikTok likes from authentic users, and it’s easy to understand why.

Twicsy has been excelling in the social media service industry for just as long as Buzzoid. They offer the same choices (50-10,000 interactions) of high-quality, real TikTok likes, they charge very reasonable prices and offer lightning-fast delivery times, they provide an outstanding, secure, and fast checkout process, and support reps are available 24 hours a day.

In fact, there’s only one small data point that separates our two top likes services. The average results that users see from Twicsy’s genuine likes are a slight tick below those of Buzzoid’s. The difference is almost too small to be measured, though, and the vast majority of our influencers who’ve chosen Twicsy as their #1 service say they actually see better results from this provider.

It’s close enough to be a coin flip; you may need to try both to decide for yourself.

Visit Twicsy for high-quality, real TikTok likes

Influencers’ Backup Services

3. TokMatik

Most of those on our panel said they like to mix up the sources of their TikTok interactions to show the algorithms variety, and there were two names they regularly mentioned as their “backup” choices. TokMatik is the first.

Virtually all of the details of TokMatik’s services match those of our top two recommended providers: all real likes, packages of 50-10,000 engagements, rapid delivery, fair prices, great service, and around-the-clock support for assistance or the creation of custom packages.

TokMatik is a newer entrant in the social media industry, and they don’t have the lengthy experience of Buzzoid and Twicsy; that’s probably why the audience and account growth their likes trigger don’t quite reach the same levels.

They come within a few percentage points, though, and our influencers say that’s still impressive enough to give them confidence when using TokMatik as a secondary likes provider. It’s also more than good enough for this service to build a large base of repeat customers who use TokMatik as their primary growth service.

Visit TokMatik for high-quality, real TikToklikes

4. Rushmax

It’s essentially the same story for Rushmax, which has a little less experience delivering real likes than TokMatik. Our power users still praise their large selection of packages (50-10,000), nice prices and fast delivery, great user experience, and always-on customer support.

And they say the results that Rushmax likes provide are at the same level as TokMatik’s, a tick or two lower than the industry leaders but far ahead of the rest of the providers on this list (and others you might find on your own). The growth you’ll see from Rushmax interactions is strong enough that you might consider switching to them as your #1 source, too.

Others Receiving Mentions

None of our influencers suggested using these providers ahead of options like Buzzoid and Twicsy. Some did, however, mention them as worthy of a place in a backup rotation; their big reason for naming these services is that they all deliver real likes that will never risk an account’s TikTok presence.

● Follow Flare: Very high prices kept Follow Flare out of the top four.

● Like Leap: Likes quality is a notch below Twicsy, Buzzoid, TokMatik, and Rushmax.

● InstaElevate: They take a while to deliver likes, and that means engagement is very slow to start.

● Engage Hub: Another overpriced TikTok service, even though their results are quite good.

● Fusion Snap: Quality is a couple of levels below our top choices, and delivery could be faster.

● Pulse Pixel: They sell low-priced TikTok likes, which perform like a lower-priced product usually does.

● Boostify: The service is good, but the audience growth isn’t anything special.

● InstaMiracle: We’ve always liked them for IG engagements, but their TikTok service isn’t up to par.

Influencers Speak Out About Buying TikTok Likes

Not only did we ask a panel of influencers to share the names of the social media marketing services they buy their authentic TikTok likes from, but we also asked if they’d be willing to share their experiences with purchased engagements and explain how they use them.

Several said they would, as long as we kept them anonymous (so their fans wouldn’t know that they buy likes). We agreed and only edited their comments for clarity and length.

Influencer #1:

“I buy TikTok likes all the time. I started with just a few hundred fans and decided to juice that number by buying real followers. Once I reached 1,000+ followers, though, I bought my first package of high-quality TikTok likes from Buzzoid and was stunned to discover they did even more for my account’s organic growth than buying fans had.

I totally expected my posts to get more exposure after buying the likes, and they did. What really surprised me was that the increased visibility brought in just about as many new subscribers as the purchased followers had. Since buying likes is even less expensive than buying followers, I chose that as my primary path forward. (I still do buy followers and views at times.)

I learned later that one of the hidden benefits of buying likes is that having my likes count climbing shows people “social proof” that my videos are worth watching. That’s probably why I could convert so many new viewers into fans.

Of course, I love the fact that my vids end up on the For You page regularly when I buy large packages of Buzzoid likes. At least one goes viral every month, too. That juices my fan base even more. But I’ve built up to hundreds of thousands of TikTok fans, and it’s all because of buying genuine TikTok likes, at least for me.

Influencer #2:

I’m friends with a really popular content creator, and when I decided I wanted to be an influencer just like him, the only “customer review” I needed was his recommendation that I buy real TikTok likes from Twicsy.

He told me that the way to go about growing an account to high levels was to act just like a business and develop a marketing strategy that maximizes what he calls customer satisfaction. In other words, choosing a subject to specialize in, figuring out the best way to attract users interested in that subject, and making videos that get them intrigued enough to follow me.

So that’s what I did. I focused all of my videos on my favorite topic, sports cars, and did everything I could to make them unique on the app. Then I started buying Twicsy likes, increasing the size of the packages as I became more popular.

It all worked amazingly well. I haven’t matched my friend’s 1,000,000 fan base yet, but the likes have brought in almost half that number of followers in less than a year. I’m making great money from my sponsors (car companies have big influencer budgets!), and things couldn’t be better.