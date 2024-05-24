How SoulFlora became New Jersey’s most popular dispensary

After just six months in operation, SoulFlora has become New Jersey’s most popular recreational cannabis dispensary. SoulFlora is more than a cannabis retailer, It’s a vibrant hub for education, community-centered events, and philanthropy. With a rapidly-growing customer base, SoulFlora is taking the industry by storm as a beloved staple of the NJ cannabis community.

Find your best buds with free consultations

At SoulFlora, education is paramount. The dispensary’s dedicated team is not just there to sell cannabis; they are working to empower customers with the knowledge they need to choose the best products for their needs, and ensure a positive experience with every purchase.

When you step into SoulFlora’s state-of-the-art consultation area, you’ll be greeted by cannabis educators offering guidance based on your unique needs and desires. From product recommendations to strain and dosage insights, SoulFlora creates a personalized shopping experience like no other, and is staffed with professionals ready to answer any questions and offer advice.