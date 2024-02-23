Locals turn to Jersey Roots for recreational cannabis and unmatched customer service

Jersey Roots Dispensary officially opened its doors at 1433 Union Valley Road, West Milford, N.J. on Thursday, Feb 8. The 100% woman-owned recreational cannabis dispensary saw hundreds of customers in its first week.

“Probably the best dispensary I’ve been to,” said customer Jason Albert. “All the staff are super friendly, and very helpful in helping you find exactly what you’re looking for.”

A trusted guide

Locals find unmatched customer service at Jersey Roots thanks to owner Rachel Lyons’ unique background as both a pharmacist and a cannabis consultant. Lyons worked as a licensed pharmacist for over 10 years before pursuing her passion in cannabis. During that time, Lyons also worked in a medical dispensary for the nation’s largest vertically-integrated cannabis company, consulting patients on the safe and effective use of cannabis products.

“As someone that has worked in both the pharmaceutical industry and the cannabis industry, I have seen the profound impact cannabis has on both the physical and mental well-being of each and every person introduced to it,” said Lyons.

She’s dedicated to educating customers about recreational cannabis options – and what products best fit their individual needs.

“Understanding the structure of the plant, and how it uniquely interacts with each person, is of the utmost importance,” she said.

To provide customers with the best possible service, Lyons has a strong team of employees working beside her at Jersey Roots. Each member of the dispensary’s well-educated staff members underwent extensive training on the cannabis plant, and the various products Jersey Roots carries.

Budtenders and free consultations

Behind Jersey Roots’ grand opening is years of work and dedication. Lyons, a New Jersey native, originally set her sights on opening the dispensary back in 2020, when the state overwhelmingly voted in favor of adopting recreational cannabis sales.

She’s proud to safely guide locals as they explore the world of recreational cannabis at Jersey Roots.

“I genuinely believe that cannabis, by its very nature, is a community-oriented plant,” she said. “As such, I felt it was necessary for New Jersey natives, like myself, to be the ones responsible for selling and educating our community on the broad spectrum of cannabis benefits.”

Jersey Roots welcomes on-site consultations with its knowledgeable “budtenders,” as well as in-depth consultations with Lyons to discuss the interplay between the pharmaceutical and cannabis industries and potential interactions.

“We are looking to service the community and all walks of life on the safe and effective use of cannabis, in a high end, boutique, customer centric-dispensary,” said Lyons. “The main focus of our dispensary is the customer experience. We realize that each and every human being has a different definition of what that means, and its our job to cultivate the ideal experience for each and every person that walks into our store.”

As part of Jersey Roots’ mission, the dispensary is dedicated to extending and deepening its roots in the community, while providing an upscale, yet laid back, warm and welcoming atmosphere for new and seasoned cannabis users alike. Jersey Roots invites everyone 21 years and older to stop by the dispensary to check out its curated menu, wide range of accessories, and merchandise! (No medical card required)

If you go:

Jersey Roots Dispensary: 1433 Union Valley Rd., West Milford, NJ

Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

973-506-4853

jerseyrootsdispensary.com

Jersey Roots Dispensary is Licensed by the State of New Jersey