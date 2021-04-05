Comments in article not accurate

The news article in the April 2 edition reporting my comments about the proposed compressor station is incorrect. I phoned in to the March 3 council meeting and urged the town council to pass a resolution opposing the proposed compressor station. I also asked the council to forward their resolution to the Passaic County Commissioners, our State Senator and Assemblypersons, governing bodies in surrounding towns, and governing bodies in Essex County who get their drinking water from the Wanaque reservoir. I could not have stated my opposition more clearly.

West Milford elected official are either misinformed or willfully ignorant of the potential environmental damage that this project can cause. They should be voted out of office when they run for re-election.

Robert Nolan

Former Councilman