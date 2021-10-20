Exercise your rights and vote

I just received my General Election Sample Ballot in the mail. I would like to encourage everyone to look at their ballot, familiarize yourself and exercise your right to Vote. The ballot will give you information regarding your District and Location of Polling place for Nov 2nd voting “Election Day” the Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

We also have an In Person Early voting option Oct. 23 - Oct. 31 with a location right here in West Milford at the Municipal Building 1480 Union Valley Road with times of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and on Sunday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. (No appointment necessary).

We have some interesting individuals on the Ballot with some locals running Melissa Brown Blaeuer of West Milford running for State Assembly. It would be a great asset to have a local person representing us in Trenton.

There is also an opponent to our Incumbent Council here in West Milford. Wilson Santos is running for town council here in West Milford. It is always encouraging to have new ears and ideas on our council.

Remember to go out and vote. With so many options there really is no excuse not to exercise your right.

May your favored candidate win.

Respectfully,

Laura Ashtyani

Newfoundland