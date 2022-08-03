August activities at the NJ Botanical Garden

The NJ Botanical Garden (NJBG) has a variety of exciting events planned for August, including music, butterflies, tours, hikes, and garden walks, in addition to the beautiful wide-open spaces to enjoy on your own.

On August 5, at 6:30 p.m., mark your calendars for the rock band Carnaby Street, bringing classic rock to this beautiful setting. Bring a lawn chair to take in the sounds; the concert will move to the Carriage House if it rains. A $5 donation is requested for this event.

Then on August 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. take a tour of the architecture and history of Skylands Manor with expert guides to lead you through this incredible building. The fee is $10 for adults and $7 for seniors and students ages 6 through 18; those under 6 get in free.

On August 13, at 10 a.m., enjoy a serene wildflower walk with Darlene Nowak. Check out the many delightful flowers and ferns in the shady, wooded Wildflower Garden! Wear sturdy shoes; meet at the Carriage House. The rain date for this event is August 20. There is a $5 fee; children under 12 are free.

The next day, August 14, at 1 p.m., the Bergen County Audubon Society will take guests through a walk around gardens and fields looking for the many butterflies that visit NJBG. You’ll identify the butterflies and discuss the host plants and nectar sources crucial for their survival. Meet at the Carriage House. This event is free to all, but if it rains, it will be canceled.

Music returns to the gardens on August 19 at 6:30 p.m. Folk musician Loretta Hagen will share her charming sounds with visitors. As with other live music events, rain will push the show into the Carriage House. A $5 donation per person is requested.

Rounding out August, on the 21st at 1 p.m., will be a family woodland hike suitable for children and adults. Visitors will learn a bit about the plants and animals around you in a hike designed to fit the group. Smaller children may need to be carried. Wear sturdy shoes; meet at the Carriage House Visitor Center. This even is free but will be canceled if it rains.

It’s a great season to visit and play at NJBG! The New Jersey State Botanical Garden is also open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Garden admission and parking are free. NJBG/Skylands is located on Morris Road in Ringwood, New Jersey. For more information, call 973-962-9534 or visit njbg.org.