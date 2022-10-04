Autumn Lights Fair planned for Saturday

The 26th annual Autumn Lights Fair is Saturday on Union Valley Road between Marshall Hill and Bearfort Roads.

This section of road will be closed to vehicular traffic during the day and will be replaced by the street fair, which attracts thousands of visitors annually.

There will be one Main Stage with three musical performances throughout the day. Featured are local artists including The Mike & Krissie Band, The Mr. Ayers Band, and the OCD Band.

Among the attractions are live music and beer gardens for the adults. For kids there will be arts and crafts, kids’ performances, carnival games and concessions, along with inflatables, characters, petting zoos, pumpkin bowling, face painting and apple cannons.

Vendors in booths will feature jewelry, food and beverages, craft items, candles and clothing, and other usual street fair offerings.

The Autumn Lights Festival traditionally celebrates installation of the first traffic light in the business section of West Milford Village in 1996.