Billy 6 Show brings Billy Joel classics to botanical garden

Saturday, Sept. 5

Starting at 3 p.m., Whiskey Crossing plays their country favorites at the Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, with a $10 cover charge.

At 6:30 p.m., Sean O’Flynn performs acoustic melodies at the Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Ct.

J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, welcomes the Carbon Place Project for a rockin’ set at 7 p.m.

And at 7:30 p.m. at the Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park, 7 Windermere Ave., the Mighty Spectrum Band serves up the best covers on stage. Don’t forget your lawn chair.

Sunday, Sept. 5

Enjoy your afternoon sipping ciders at the Pennings Farm Cidery and listening to local favorite Some Guys and a Broad at 3 p.m., with a $10 cover charge.

Meanwhile, country fans can head to J&S Roadhouse to hear Southern Shift.

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Experience the timeless classics of Billy Joel from the Billy 6 Show at the New Jersey Botanical Garden, 5 Morris Road. Bring a lawn chair; the concert moves to the Carriage House in bad weather. A $5 per person donation is requested.

If you’re looking for the spotlight, head to the Old School Bar & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, for karaoke night fun starting at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Visit the WM Farmer’s Market, 1452 Union Valley Rd., and hear a set by Bob Nicholson at 3 p.m.

Later at 7 p.m., Selena & Rui host their open mic night at the Old School Bar & Grill. All are welcome.

Friday, Sept. 11

JP Conques kicks off the Friday jams at the Beer Garden at Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S., at 6 p.m.

At the same time, Voodoo Strangers bring their sound to the Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, 1197 NY 17A.

Later at 7 p.m., Mr. Lovejoy delivers covers and energetic fun to J&S Roadhouse.