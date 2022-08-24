Come rock with the High Strung Band

The West Milford Elks Lodge will be putting on an evening of food, music and dancing, featuring the classic rock/ country music group the High Strung Band.

The event will take place at the lodge on Saturday, October 1, from 7 to 11 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 p.m. The price is $45 per person, which select adult beverages and catering by The Brownstone. A cash bar will also be available.

Proceeds will help benefit the West Milford Elks Lodge 2236, at 1860 Union Valley Road, West Milford. For tickets, call or text Peggy Noble at 973-713-2607 or the West Milford Elks at 973-728-2236. Tickets will be available until September 27, so act now to reserve your spot!