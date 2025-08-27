Country, nostalgia on local stages

Saturday, Aug. 30

The Sunset Series continues with Hillbilly Parade taking the stage at 4 p.m. for a lively set of country tunes at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y. $10 cover.

The Back Porch Jugband brings its nostalgic sound to the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, at 6 p.m., filling the historic venue with timeless charm.

The Hellhounds deliver a dynamic mix of boogie and blues at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, starting at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 31

Country music takes center stage when Country Comfort brings more twang and heart to J&S Roadhouse at 3 p.m.

Kobi & Al will give an acoustic duo performance with an upbeat, stripped-down vibe in the beer garden at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, also at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 2

Grab the mic at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, where karaoke brings the community together for a fun night of singing and entertainment.

Wednesday, Sept. 3

Dani Zanoni performs at the West Milford Farmer’s Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, starting at 3:30 p.m. Her set provides the perfect live soundtrack while you stroll, shop and enjoy the local vendors.

Thursday, Sept. 4

Lauren Lesko takes the stage at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store with her heartfelt songs.

Alice Howe & Freebo bring their harmony-rich folk to Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., at 7 p.m., showcasing a collaboration that has been called extraordinary on the contemporary acoustic scene.

Also at 7 p.m., Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, hosts its open jam night, where local talent can plug in and share their music with the community. Sign-ups start at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 5

BSKi Duo blends old school and new school for soulful vibes at 5 p.m. in the Pennings Farm beer garden.

Local favorite Missy Ping Duo takes over Trail’s End Taphouse, bringing its signature sound at 5:30 p.m.

At 6 p.m., Pam LeGall returns to the Vreeland Store with her powerful songs.

Rubber Duckie Riot hits the stage at J&S Roadhouse at 7 p.m. for a high-energy set.

