De-stress with a Friends of Wallisch Homestead drum circle

Come join the Friends of Wallisch Homestead for a drum circle on Wednesday, July 13 as a way to relax and go with the flow. For those not familiar with a drum circled, the Friends of Wallisch Homestead describe it simply as “a group of people playing (usually) hand-drums and percussion in a circle.”

Research has shown that a drum circle can be a powerful stress reducer. A 2016 study out of the UK found that people who had been diagnosed with issues such as depression and anxiety saw their symptoms improve after attending weekly, 90-minute group drumming sessions over the course of 10 weeks. The study also noted that the improvements in people’s mental wellbeing were maintained at a three-month follow-up.

To participate in the July 13 drum circled, just bring your lawn chair and your percussion instruments (a Tupperware container with dried beans or rice will suffice).

Breath in fresh air, release stress and invite wellness as the group beats in unity until the sun sets over the Homestead. Join in the beat or simply close your eyes and absorb the serenity. The Circle will begin at 7 p.m. on the Great Lawn and will end when the sun sets. The Homestead is located at 65 Lincoln Ave. Another Drum Circle is scheduled for August 10.

Friends of Wallisch Homestead is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established to sustain and improve the property and grounds for cultural, educational and recreational purposes. For more information about the FOWH, visit their website at wallishchomestead.org. For questions, call 973-945-5513.