Free outdoor concerts Monday, next Thursday

The Carol Hamersma Trio will perform Monday, July 14 in the Friends of the West Milford Township Library’s Monday Night Outdoor Summer Concert Series.

The trio will play jazz standards and original material at the Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave.

As a guitarist and vocalist, Hamersma has performed in theater productions as well as in orchestras.

Bring lawn chairs. The concert will be canceled if it is raining.

On Thursday, July 17, Whiskey Crossing will perform in the township’s Outdoor Concert Series at 7 p.m. at the Bubbling Springs Rotary Gazebo, 1468 Macopin Road.

Concessions will be available for sale.

Both concerts are free.