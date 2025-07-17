Free outdoor concerts next week

The Kerssen Family Trio will perform at 7 p.m. Monday, July 21 in the Friends of the West Milford Township Library’s Monday Night Outdoor Summer Concert Series.

Eric Kerssen is a professional accordionist and he also plays electric guitar. He will play with his sons, Alex, a pianist and multi-instrumentalist, and Patrick, a pianist and bandleader.

The concert will be at the Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave.

Bring lawn chairs. The concert will be canceled if it is raining.

On Thursday, July 24, After Party Trio will perform in the township’s Outdoor Concert Series at 7 p.m. at the Bubbling Springs Rotary Gazebo, 1468 Macopin Road.

Concessions will be available for sale.

And the North Jersey Concert Band will perform at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 24 on the lawn of Ringwood Manor, 1304 Sloatsburg Road.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket. The concert will be canceled if the weather is bad.

All the concerts are free.