Honor Flight Festival is Saturday

Saturday, June 14
Live music at the Honor Flight Festival at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y., begins at 2 p.m. The all-day event supports Hudson Valley Honor Flight, which flies veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials free of charge. Festival tickets range from $15 to $20, with veterans and children younger than 12 admitted for free. The afternoon lineup features Ray Longchamp at 2 p.m., the harmonious duo Jackson & Johnson at 3:30 p.m., and local favorites the Bunker Boys at 5:30 p.m.
McMule hits the stage at Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., at 3 p.m. with a blend of bluegrass, Americana, folk and outlaw country.
At 6 p.m., the Hendersons play a set at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road.
The O.C.D. Band Trio brings upbeat pop-rock covers to Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, at 7 p.m.
Raw Deal unleashes heavy rock ‘n’ roll energy at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, at the same time.
Rick Barth plays a solo acoustic set at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, starting at 8 p.m.
Cap off the night at 10 p.m. with Evolution delivering a diverse party rock set at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.
Sunday, June 15
A mellow blend of acoustic and rock sets are on tap to wind down the weekend.
Jeremy Langdale kicks things off with acoustic covers at Cove Castle at 1:30 p.m.
High Strung takes the stage at 3 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse with its signature mix of classic and country rock hits.
Also at 3 p.m., the Ethan Levy Duo brings laid-back grooves to the Pennings Farm Beer Garden, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick.
For a scenic lakeside vibe, Chris Donnelly performs his acoustic blend at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, at 4 p.m.
Tuesday, June 17
Step into the spotlight or cheer on your friends at Old School Pub during another fun-filled night of karaoke starting at 8 p.m.
Thursday, June 19
Al Bazaz returns to the Vreeland Store at 6 p.m. for an intimate, acoustic evening.
At 7 p.m., head to Trail’s End Taphouse for its lively Open Mic Night. From music and poetry to comedy and storytelling, the event is a welcoming showcase for creatives of all stripes.
Friday, June 20
Tony Panzina plays at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store and the Identity Crisis Duo brings an electric mix of covers to the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden at the same time.
Midlife Crisis rocks J&S Roadhouse at 7 p.m. while Trish, John + Joey perform a crowd-pleasing trio set at Cove Castle at the same time.
At 8 p.m., the Heist Duo offers a journey through hits from the ’50s to today at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Route 23 South, Oak Ridge.
Chris Delis delivers a solo performance at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, also at 8 p.m.
Wrap up the night with the Openers rocking Old School Pub with loud and proud rock ‘n’ roll covers starting at 9 p.m.
