Independence Day celebrations

New York

Ongoing events

Grand Circuit Races | July 4-5: Celebrate the local horse racing tradition at the harness-racing track in Goshen. Gates open at 11 a.m., with post time at 1 p.m. The schedule includes the New York County Fair Races on Friday, July 4 and New York Sire Stakes Pacers on Saturday, July 5. Entry is $7. Parking is available on the street and at the Orange County Government Building. Goshen Historic Track, 44 Park Place.

Great American Weekend | July 4-6: One of the Hudson Valley’s largest and longest-running summer celebrations. More than 150 vendors, food trucks, live music, food, family activities and community traditions in Goshen. Carnival runs from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 4 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 5 and Sunday July 6. Hosted by First Presbyterian Church. Goshen Rotary’s 5K takes place at 8 a.m. Saturday at Orange County Government Center, 255 Main St. Bib pickup is from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Cataract Firehouse or 6:30 to 8 a.m. Saturday at the Government Center.

Saturday, June 28

Bonez Garage Car Show: No entry fee. Food from Crave NY Wings, and trophies by the “Mad Welder.” 50/50 drawing will benefit the Middletown Humane Society. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 1424 Route 302, Circleville.

New Windsor Car Show: The Staging Lane hosts the first cruise night of the season, featuring classic cars, games, prizes, music from the ’70s to Y2K, and food from Carmella’s Cucina Food Truck. Six “Best of Show” trophies will be awarded. 5 to 9 p.m. Rain date is June 29. A&R Body Shop, 2427 Route 32, New Windsor. 845-401-6135.

Warwick Fire Department Annual Fireman’s Carnival & Fireworks: Carnival featuring food, games and unlimited-ride wristbands available for one price. Cash-only event. Open from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Fireworks scheduled for 10 p.m., weather permitting. Fireworks rain date is Sunday, June 29. The carnival runs rain or shine. Veteran’s Memorial Park, Memorial Park Drive, Warwick.

Thursday, July 3

Village of Monroe Independence Day Celebration: Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with food and vendors, followed by a pre-fireworks dance party at 7 p.m. featuring the Bill Toupee Band. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Rain date to be announced. Millponds Parkway, Monroe.

Port Jervis Food Truck and Fireworks Fest: Food trucks, music, fireworks and more from 5 to 10 p.m. Admission is $5. Riverside Park, Port Jervis.

Town of Wallkill Fireworks and Drones: The Town of Wallkill hosts its annual fireworks presentation along with a drone show. 6 to 9 p.m. Town of Wallkill Golf Course, Middletown.

Friday, July 4

Red, White and Boom: Live music, fire dancers, LEGO building activities, and character meet-and-greets. Stay through the evening and watch the sky through special 3D glasses for a LEGO-themed fireworks surprise. LEGOLAND New York Resort, 1 Legoland Blvd., Goshen.

West Point Independence Day Celebration: The West Point Band presents its annual Independence Day concert, marking the grand reopening of the Trophy Point Amphitheater. Music ranging from patriotic favorites to rock ‘n’ roll, followed by a fireworks display overlooking the Hudson River. 7:30 p.m. Trophy Point, 117-119 Washington Road.

New Windsor Independence Day: Cannon demonstrations at 1 and 4 p.m. Knox’s Headquarters State Historic Site, 289 Forge Hill Road, New Windsor.

Uncle Shoehorn’s Big Easy Independence Day Bash: Live music by Uncle Shoehorn’s Big Easy and the New Orleans Horns, featuring guest performers Mike Merritt on bass and Jackson Kincheloe on harmonica. 7 to 10 p.m. Cove Castle, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake.

Saturday, July 5

Annual Celebrate America Parade: Parade will step off at 11 a.m. from the Greenwood Lake Ambulance building, proceed down Windermere Avenue and end at Chase Bank. Village of Greenwood Lake, 18 Church St.

Greenwood Lake Fireworks: Vendors and live music by the band Ladies of the 80s starting at 6 p.m. Fireworks begin about 9:15 p.m. Village of Greenwood Lake, 7 Windermere Ave.

Washingtonville Independence Day - Food, Fire and Fun Festival: Food, entertainment and activities for all ages, including live music by the Hillbilly Parade Band and a fireworks and fire show to close the evening. International cuisines and craft vendors. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. 5 to 9:45 p.m. L Vern Allen Park, Ahern Blvd., Washingtonville. Rain date is July 6.

Saturday, July 12

Town of Chester Annual Block Party and Fireworks: Food trucks, live music, drone show and one of Orange County’s largest fireworks displays. Bring blankets and chairs for viewing from Maple Avenue Fields. Party begins at 5 p.m. Rain date is July 13.

Friday, July 18

Orange County Freedom Fest: Annual festival featuring local vendors, food trucks and live music. A fireworks display set to music and drone light show will begin at dusk. Glass containers, pets, pop-up tents and sparklers not permitted. Starts at 4 p.m. Thomas Bull Memorial Park, 211 Route 416, Montgomery.

New Jersey

Ongoing events

Rock, Ribs and Ridges Festival | June 27-29: Celebrate Southern rock, barbecue and summer fun with live music; food vendors serving ribs, brisket, pulled pork and more; plus camping options. Tickets available online on fairgrounds website. Doors open at 6 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday and Sunday. Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

Great Divide Campground Fourth of July Weekend | July 3-6: Outdoor weekend full of live music for campers. Performance times vary. Great Divide Campground, 68 Phillips Road, Newton.

Skylands Stadium Fourth of July Weekend Spectacular | July 4-5: Minor league baseball game between the Sussex County Miners and Ottawa Titans followed by a fireworks display both evenings. Friday is also Hometown Heroes Night featuring the annual Hometown Heroes parade. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Skylands Stadium, 94 Championship Place, Augusta.

Our Lady of the Lake Carnival | July 8-12: Hosted by Our Lady of the Lake Parish, the annual fundraiser features rides for all ages, food, games, prizes, a white elephant sale, 50/50 raffles and entertainment. 6 to 10 p.m. Church grounds, 294 S. Sparta Ave., Sparta.

Friday, June 27

Lake Hopatcong Fireworks: The Lake Hopatcong Yacht Club will host its annual fireworks show on the main lake. Fireworks may be viewed by the public from the south end of the lake. Parking is available on Bertrand Island for residents and members only. 9:30 p.m. Lake Hopatcong Yacht Club, 75 N. Bertrand Road, Mount Arlington.

Saturday, June 28

West Milford Community Day & Fireworks: Full day of activities including more than 50 local vendors, food trucks, a beer garden hosted by the West Milford Fire Department, lawn games, live music and a Kid’s Fun Zone ($10 per child for unlimited access). Noon to 5 p.m. at Nosenzo Pond Road. Fireworks on field behind West Milford High School. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., with the show starting after sunset. Free admission. Rain date is June 29.

Montague Day: Family-friendly event featuring music, face painting, games, a reptile show and fireworks. Starts at 4:30 p.m. Municipal Building, 277 Clove Road.

Friday, July 4

Sparta Elks Community Parade: Parade lineup at 9:30 a.m. on East Shore Trail; parade begins at 10:30 a.m. with awards to follow at Dykstra Park.

Vernon Community Day & Fireworks: Mountain Creek Resort will host an evening of live music, petting zoo, vendors, bounce houses, lawn games and fireworks at nightfall. Bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs. Opens at 5 p.m. $20 per car parking fee benefits the Vernon Fire Department. Watch fireworks from the Great Lawn. Red Tail Lodge, Mountain Creek Resort, 200 Route 94.

Pennsylvania

Ongoing event

July 4th Family Camp Weekend | July 4-6: Nature hikes, animal presentations, swimming, canoeing and campfire. Price of $204 includes two nights lodging and meals from Friday dinner through Sunday lunch. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry.

Tuesday, July 1

Fireworks Celebration: The Greater Honesdale Partnership will hold a fireworks show on top of Irving Cliff at dusk. Bring chairs. Arrive early for a Music in the Park performance presented by the Wayne County Creative Arts Council at 6:30 p.m. Church Street, Honesdale. Rain date is July 2.

Thursday, July 3

Shawnee Fireworks Display: DJ and vendors, including food and dessert trucks. Spread blanket or lawn chairs in the mountain base area and watch the fireworks at sundown. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $20 per car (cash only; all entrance fees are donations to the Shawnee Volunteer Fire Company #36). Shawnee Mountain, 401 Hollow Road, East Stroudsburg.

Friday, July 4

Fireworks over Lake Wallenpaupack: Chamber of the Northern Poconos and community partners present a fireworks display, with patriotic music broadcast by Bold Gold Media’s Classic Hits 105.3. Parking and seating available at Wallenpaupack High School. Weather permitting. Lake Wallenpaupack, Hawley. Rain date is July 5.

Rockin’ Fourth of July Celebration: McAteer and Will Estates present a bash featuring an Elvis Presley tribute, live DJ, food vendors and games. Fireworks display set to Elvis’ greatest hits will close the night. Parking is $5 per car (first come, first served). Proceeds benefit local firefighters and the park. Donations appreciated for the Elvis concert. 4 to 9 p.m. Airport Park, 701 Avenue Q, Matamoras.

Camelbeach Independence Day Fireworks: Pennsylvania’s largest outdoor waterpark will offer live music, food and a Ducky Derby throughout the day. Fireworks display as sun sets. Cost is $12 per car; parking fees benefit the local fire company. 7:30 to 11 p.m. Camelbeach Outdoor Waterpark, 301 Resort Drive, Tannersville. Rain date is July 5.

Saturday, July 5

Lake Ariel Fireworks Display: Parade at 7 p.m. followed by a fireworks display at dusk. Volunteers from the Lake Ariel Fire Company will serve food and beverages at the Lake Station on Route 191. Free. 1381 Lake Ariel Highway, Lake Ariel.