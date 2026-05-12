Jackson & Johnson bring acoustic favorites to Pennings Beer Garden

Saturday, May 16

Starting at 2 p.m., DJ Tina hosts a Kids Takeover Dance Party in the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 State Route 94 S., for the afternoon.

The Nailed Shutt Trio brings their jamgrass selections to Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 NY 17A, at 5 p.m.

The Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, hosts Pam LeGall for an intimate set at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Stone Flower brings their Santana favorites and more to the Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Ct., while Iron Cobra brings high-energy rock to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road.

End the night at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 NJ 23, with rock tunes by The Buzz Trio starting at 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 17

Enjoy the afternoon waterside at the Cove Castle with sounds provided by Sean O’Flynn at 1 p.m.

At 2 p.m., Joe Benoit delivers a solo set at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Tpke.

Head to J&S Roadhouse for favorite covers by After Party starting at 3 p.m., or catch the soulful grooves of the Black Cat Bone Band at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 19

Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Tpke., hosts a fun night of karaoke starting at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 20

Selena & Rui stop by Old School Pub & Grill for open mic night. Come to jam, sing, read poetry, or try your stand-up set at 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 21

Starting at 6 p.m., 5 O’Clock Shadow brings their blend of cover tunes from the ‘50s to today at The Vreeland Store.

If you’re looking to take the mic yourself, head to Trail’s End Taphouse at 7 p.m. for open mic night.

Friday, May 22

Spend your evening under the twinkle lights at Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, listening to Jackson & Johnson starting at 6 p.m.

At the same time, catch the folksy tunes of The Fermenters at The Vreeland Store.

The Bloody Shame brings their alternative hits to the Cove Castle at 7 p.m., or unwind with James Katz at Trail’s End Taphouse.

For a rockin’ night, J&S Roadhouse welcomes AC fn DC and Eternally Doors for covers by both legendary acts.

At 8 p.m., Flat Top Box brings a crowd-pleasing set to the Grasshopper Irish Pub.