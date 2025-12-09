Jersey Jubilation leads a week of holiday music

Saturday, Dec. 13

The weekend kicks off with a festive afternoon as the Jersey Jubilation Handbell Choir performs at 1:30 p.m. at the New Jersey Botanical Garden, 5 Morris Road, where director Elizabeth Hartman leads 14 skilled musicians through unique holiday arrangements played on 5 octaves of Whitechapel handbells and nearly 6 octaves of chimes.

That evening, the Christmas Showcase brings seasonal spirit to the Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Ct., at 7 p.m., filling the lakeside venue with holiday flair. Also at 7 p.m., High Strung delivers a lively mix of classic rock and country at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Rd., while the Wayne Bilotti Duo brings their acoustic-driven set to the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, rounding out a full night of music.

Sunday, Dec. 14

Sunday starts with more festive fun as the Jeremy Baum Trio presents a Tribute to A Charlie Brown Christmas at 1 p.m. during brunch and music at the Cove Castle Restaurant, offering soulful jazz interpretations perfect for the season.

At 2 p.m., Sean O’Flynn takes the stage at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, adding an afternoon of singer-songwriter charm.

Over at J&S Roadhouse, Vinyl Tap amps up the energy at 3 p.m. with crowd-pleasing classic rock, while the Strings Attached Duo brings pop and rock favorites to D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Rd., also at 3 p.m., making it a great day for varied styles across the region.

Tuesday, Dec. 16

Tuesday offers a midweek break with Karaoke Night at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, where locals can take the mic, sing their favorites, and enjoy a laid-back, community-friendly evening.

Thursday, Dec. 18

At 7 p.m., Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 NY-17A, hosts its weekly open mic night, welcoming acoustic musicians, spoken word artists, poets, comedians, and more. Sign-ups begin at 6:30 p.m., and with a PA system and mics provided, performers only need to bring their talent to take part in this supportive, creative space.

Friday, Dec. 19

Friday brings a double dose of live music at Pennings: at 6 p.m., Mychal Kelly performs at Pennings Farm Cidery, and at 7 p.m., the F Bomb Duo keeps the momentum going down the hill at Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S., closing out the night with a fun and upbeat performance.