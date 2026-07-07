Jungle Habitat revives 1970s top 40 hits at Jefferson Gazebo

Saturday, July 11

The Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Ct., hosts “Little Momma” – Heather Hardy and the Boys for a show starting at 7 p.m.

At J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Rd., Yesterday’s Gone plays a set of classic covers, also starting at 7 p.m.

Later at 7:30 p.m., bring your lawn chair to Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park, 7 Windermere Ave., in Greenwood Lake for a night of great tunes with Hudson Valley Jazz.

Sunday, July 12

Back at J&S Roadhouse, the Blue Collar Band delivers a high-energy afternoon of songs at 3 p.m.

At D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Rd., enjoy a jam-forward set with water views as Nailed Shutt takes the stage at 4 p.m.

Monday, July 13

The Friends of the WM Township Public Library hosts their Monday Night Concert Series at Camp Hope, 1792 Union Valley Rd. Bring your lawn chair and get ready to boogie with The Rockaholics at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 14

Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, hosts its popular karaoke night starting at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15

Back at Old School Pub & Grill, Selena & Rui welcome entertainers of all kinds to their Open Mic Night at 7 p.m. Stop in to see the talents, or step on the stage yourself.

Thursday, July 16

Country music fans can head to the Cove Castle Restaurant for a set by Whiskey Crossing starting at 7 p.m.

Or, if you’re looking for classic rock, head to Bubbling Springs Park, 1468 Macopin Rd., to hear Classic Thunder at the same time.

Friday, July 17

At 6:30 p.m., take a nostalgic trip through the top 40 hits of the ‘70s with Jungle Habitat at the Jefferson Township Gazebo, 1033 Weldon Rd.

Later at 7 p.m., enjoy a set by the Dylan Doyle Trio at the Cove Castle Restaurant, or rock out with Iron Cobra at J&S Roadhouse.