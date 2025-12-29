Lady Evil brings heavy metal tribute to J&S Roadhouse

Saturday, Jan. 3

Amy Goff of OCD takes the stage at 6 p.m. at The Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Rd., bringing her cross-genre sound to the room.

Later in the evening, a tribute set honoring Dio, Ozzy Osbourne, and Black Sabbath kicks off at 8 p.m. with Lady Evil at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Rd. If you’d rather be the one performing, head to Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, for Saturday night karaoke with Tennessee Steve.

Sunday, Jan. 4

Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S., welcomes Smokin’ Buddie Steve to the farm for a solo set starting at 2 p.m.

For those craving high-energy tribute band fun, J&S Roadhouse hosts AC fn DC & Eternally Doors at 3 p.m., covering top hits from the legendary bands.

Tuesday, Jan. 6

Old School Pub & Grill invites all patrons to take the mic and sing their hearts out during weekly karaoke night, starting at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 7

Head back to Old School Pub & Grill at 7 p.m. for open mic night, led by Selena & Rui. Bring anything to the stage: music, poetry, spoken word, or stand-up!

Thursday, Jan. 8

Classic rock fans can head to The Vreeland Store at 6 p.m. for a special set by The Kootz.

Friday, Jan. 9

Friday offers a choice of duo performances, with Pennings Farm Market welcoming back Big Soda & Special K at 5 p.m. and The Vreeland Store featuring a set by Lauren & Chris.