Little bit of country among musical options

A vibrant array of entertainment options, from live music to karaoke, is available this week in the West Milford area.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Start your weekend at 2 p.m. at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden, 2 Morris Road, Ringwood, where Central Brass, a versatile brass quintet, promises a concert will a repertoire spanning popular, Broadway, Americana, jazz, folk, ragtime, and classical music.

Bring a lawn chair. In case of bad weather, the concert will move to the Carriage House. Donations of $5 per person are requested.

If country music is your jam, head over to the Apshawa Volunteer Fire Company #1, 666 Macopin Road, for Burnin’ Down the House 2, a country music night from 3 to 9 p.m.

Don’t forget to reserve your tailgating spot. The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 10.

At 6 p.m., the Rhythm Brokers will return to the stage at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, offering their infectious grooves.

Get ready for some alt-rock vibes with My Anxiety, a northern New Jersey alt-rock outfit that promises to rock the night away, starting at 7 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road.

For indie-rock enthusiasts, Bomb Bay Anthem will take the stage at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, delivering their unique sound, beginning at 9 p.m.

Over at Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, Chris Delis will be putting on a show, starting at 9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 10

Wind down your weekend back at J&S Roadhouse to hear the melodies of Jam Straight, starting at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Starting at 8 p.m., embrace your inner superstar at Old School Pub’s karaoke night, where you can showcase your vocal talents.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Indie pop artist Dani Zanoni will grace the West Milford Farmers Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, at 3:30 p.m., creating a delightful backdrop for your shopping experience.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Enjoy the melodies of local guitarist and singer-songwriter Brian St. John as he takes the stage at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store.

Friday, Sept. 15

Indie-folk artist Gary Link will fill the air with captivating tunes, setting the perfect mood for an evening starting at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store.

At 7 p.m., it’s a Zine Cocktail Mixer featuring TeeVee Allstars Blue Invitational for a bluesy night at Cove Castle, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

Country music fans won’t want to miss Country Comfort performing at J&S Roadhouse starting at 7 p.m.

Singer-songwriter Rick Barth will be serenading the crowd at the Grasshopper at 9 p.m., while Ron Ossi will be taking over Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge, simultaneously.

Send information to Stef at themicnj@gmail.com