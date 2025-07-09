Live music by the lake or under the stars

Saturday, July 12

The Ryan Marks Band returns to Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., with its signature sound at 3 p.m.

The Sunset Series continues at 5 p.m. with Whiskey Crossing delivering foot-stomping country tunes at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y. ($10 cover)

The acoustic songwriting duo Rupert & Scheetz will share its heartfelt harmonies at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, 1381 Macopin Road.

The DeLear Brothers bring their classic sound back to the stage at Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, at 7 p.m.

At the same time, Wonderloaf serves up crowd-pleasing rock covers at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road.

Sunday, July 13

Kick off the day with Jeremy Langdale’s acoustic set at 1:30 p.m. at Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, right on the water in Greenwood Lake.

J&S Roadhouse keeps the afternoon moving with the Hellhounds’ boogie-woogie and rockin’ blues energy at 3 p.m.

At the same time, Hudson Valley singer-songwriting Route One Duo brings its easygoing, beer-garden-ready sound to Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick.

The Let It Rain Duo returns to D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, for a lakeside set at 4 p.m. to close out your weekend with some breezy melodies.

Tuesday, July 15

Belt it out or cheer on your friends during Karaoke Night at 8 p.m. at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt. Whether you’re into power ballads or pop hits, this is the place to be for Tuesday night fun.

Thursday, July 17

Live music kicks off at 6 p.m. with the Billy Courtman Band bringing classic rock vibes to the Vreeland Store.

At 7 p.m., it’s a choose-your-own-adventure night. Head to Trail’s End Taphouse for a welcoming Open Mic Night showcasing local talent in music, poetry and comedy or bring a chair and settle in at the Bubbling Springs Rotary Gazebo, 1468 Macopin Road, for a free Summer Concert Series performance by country group Whiskey Crossing under the stars.

Friday, July 18

Mychal Kelly brings smooth acoustic tunes to the Pennings Farm Beer Garden at 6 p.m.

At the same time, AJ Costa delivers a solo set at the Vreeland Store.

The Nailed Shutt Trio keeps things lively at Trail’s End Taphouse, also at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., J&S Roadhouse hosts a dual cover band show with AC fn DC and Eternally Doors.

Chris Delis sets the mood with his soulful sound at Grasshopper Irish Pub at the same time.

Blues fans will want to catch the kickoff of the Tony Vee Blues Invitational Jam Session at Cove Castle Restaurant, featuring Chris O’Leary and an all-star lineup, including Worm on drums and Ryan Marks on bass, also at 7 p.m.

Nick Nella plays at 8 p.m. at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Route 23 South, Oak Ridge.

