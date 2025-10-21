Live music, karaoke and Halloween parties pack local venues

Saturday, Oct. 25

Kick off your Saturday at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, where karaoke starts at 12 p.m.

At Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, DJ Tina Marie of Whiskey Crossing spins her groovy country-rock mix starting at 3 p.m., bringing the perfect soundtrack to your cider-filled afternoon.

Later, Pishy Cloots take the stage at The Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Rd., at 6 p.m. with their charming “old-timey” tunes that blend nostalgia and storytelling.

Southern Shift gets the Halloween celebration started at 7 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Rd., rocking the night with the best of Southern rock. Also at 7 p.m., local legend Ray Longchamp will bring his solo acoustic set to The Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 NJ-23, delivering a mix of crowd favorites.

Sunday, Oct. 26

Spend your Sunday afternoon surrounded by great music and even better company. At 3 p.m., the Strings Attached Duo will perform lively pop and rock covers at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Rd. At Pennings Farm Cidery, the MissyPing Band takes the stage at 3 p.m. with a $5 cover charge. Meanwhile, J&S Roadhouse will host Vera & The Force at 3 p.m., filling the venue with classic and Southern rock hits that’ll have you singing along.

Tuesday, Oct. 28

It’s karaoke night again at Old School Pub & Grill, starting at 8 p.m. Warm up your vocal cords (and your confidence) with Happy Hour from 2–6 p.m. and an “Even Happier Hour” from 11 p.m.–1 a.m. Whether you’re singing heartbreak anthems, pop bangers, or rock ballads, this is your night to shine.

Thursday, Oct. 30

Open Mic Night will return to Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, 1197 NY 17A, from 7–9 p.m. (sign-ups start at 6:30 p.m.). This welcoming event invites musicians, poets, and comedians to take the stage and share their art.

Friday, Oct. 31 - Halloween

Halloween festivities kick off at 5 p.m. with The Vreeland Store’s annual Halloween Party, complete with costumes, a DJ, bonfire, food vendors, and drinks.

Vinyl Tap will host their Halloween bash at 7 p.m. at Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Ct., blending classic rock hits with spooky-season fun. Also at 7 p.m., RAW DEAL will bring their high-energy rock ‘n’ roll performance to J&S Roadhouse, keeping the Halloween crowd on their feet. At Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S., DJ Skyhook starts the costume party at 8 p.m., spinning tracks that’ll keep the dance floor full.

To close out the night, head to Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, where DJ Lex will take over at 9 p.m. for a Halloween party featuring a costume contest, pumpkin carving, cash prizes, and drink specials.

