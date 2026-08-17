Lunar Faire brings mythical creatures, live entertainment to Jungle Habitat

The Lunar Faire, established in 2021, had their Mythical Creatures Night at West Milford’s Jungle Habitat on Aug. 15.

Faire events included vendors, food trucks, trinket trading, group spellmaking, photo booths, drum circles, drag, tarot reading, fire dancing, live music, live mural paintings, a solar powered merry go round, and much much more!

Many attendees surrounded the Drag and Fire Show with cheers ringing throughout the park. The event was described as warm and welcoming by many. Others also stated that they love The Lunar Faire coming to The Jungle Habitat, and that they have been coming since 2021.

The tunnels to enter the trails were lit up with UV lights, and along the paneling were signs that attendees could write on with neon markers.

Attendees were dressed as mythical creatures, animals, and Jungle explorers, perfect for The Jungle Habitat and the many mysteries surrounding it.

“I’ve been a [Lunar Faire] vendor since 2021 and it’s always a great event! So many different types of people come, it’s a unique experience,” West Milford resident vendor Jennifer Schiano of Jennifer Schiano Studio said. “And there are plenty of amazing vendors and acts.”