My Skeleton Crew rocks local stage with high-energy set

Saturday, Jan. 17

Get ready to sing along to hits from the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s with My Skeleton Crew at J&S Roadhouse starting at 7 p.m.

Then at 8 p.m. at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, it’s another heated night of Saturday night karaoke with Tennessee Steve leading the fun.

Sunday, Jan. 18

Enjoy a set by acoustic duo Kobi & Al starting at 2 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S. At 3 p.m., D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Rd., welcomes back Nikki Briar and her country tunes for an afternoon set. At the same time, Earthgrinders brings their vintage rock sound to the stage at J&S Roadhouse.

Tuesday, Jan. 20

Unwind with a night of karaoke fun at Old School Pub & Grill starting at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 22

Show off your talents or enjoy the sounds at Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 NY-17A, during Open Mic Night at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 23

The BsKi Duo brings their eclectic blend to Pennings Farm Market starting at 5 p.m.

At 6 p.m., Larry’s Band takes the stage at The Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Rd., with folk-inspired tunes.

Then at 6:30 p.m., Trail’s End Taphouse hosts The Moonshine Creek Trio for a night of bluegrass vibes. At 7 p.m., head to The Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 NJ-23, for an engaging set by The Harrisons.