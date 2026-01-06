Saturday, Jan. 10

Starting at 5 p.m., The BBW Band brings their rock tunes to the stage at Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, 1197 NY 17A.

At 6 p.m., singer-songwriter Sydney Leigh performs at The Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Rd. J&S Roadhouse kicks off a high-energy night with Mid-Life Crisis at 7 p.m., and if you’re ready to take the mic yourself, Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, hosts karaoke starting at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 11

Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S., hosts Dean Scala for an acoustic afternoon set at 2 p.m. At 3 p.m., head to J&S Roadhouse for the popular Wonderloaf Show, or visit D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Rd., for jam-inspired tunes from the Nailed Shutt Duo.

Tuesday, Jan. 13

Enjoy a weeknight out at Old School Pub & Grill with karaoke kicking off at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 15

Trail’s End Taphouse brings back its Open Mic Night starting at 7 p.m. Jump in and join the open jam or sit back and enjoy the sounds.

Friday, Jan. 16

The Winter Humpert Duo returns to Pennings Farm Market with a set starting at 5 p.m. At 6 p.m., Pam LeGall performs an intimate show at The Vreeland Store. Iron Cobra delivers arena rock at J&S Roadhouse beginning at 7 p.m., while Trail’s End Taphouse hosts karaoke at the same time.