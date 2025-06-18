x
Outdoor concert series begins next week

WEST MILFORD. The library hosts a free piano concert Sunday afternoon.

| 18 Jun 2025 | 03:49
    Quarter to Four plays Sunday afternoon at Pennings Farm Market in Warwick. (Photo courtesy of Quarter to Four)
    The Ryan Marks Band performs a blend of rock and country music Saturday afternoon at Trail’s End Taphouse in Greenwood Lake, N.Y. (Photo courtesy of the Ryan Marks Band)
Saturday, June 21

The Ryan Marks Band brings its high-energy blend of rock, country and more to Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., starting at 3 p.m.

At 5 p.m., Sho Nuff fires up the party at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y.

The Back Porch Jug Band keeps the good times rolling at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, with a 6 p.m. set of bluegrass, roots and jug band classics.

Singer-songwriter Dylan Doyle plays a lakeside solo set at 7 p.m. at Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake.

Also at 7 p.m., Country Comfort cranks up the country hits at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road.

Night owls may finish the day with karaoke fun at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, starting at 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 22

Enjoy lakeside views and laid-back tunes with the John M + Keeni duo at 1:30 p.m. at Cove Castle.

At 2 p.m., the West Milford Public Library, 1470 Union Valley Road, hosts “Music for the Young at Heart,” a free piano concert featuring Patricia Hendrix and Caroline Newman performing everything from Ravel and Schumann to Elton John, Billy Joel and jazz classics.

Quarter to Four brings a fun mix of tunes with horns to Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, at 3 p.m.

Also at 3 p.m., Vinyl Tap delivers the very best in classic rock covers at J&S Roadhouse.

Strings Attached performs upbeat pop and rock favorites at 4 p.m. at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt.

Tuesday, June 24

It’s karaoke night at Old School Pub, starting at 8 p.m. Whether you’re hitting the high notes or just cheering on friends, it’s always a lively night.

Thursday, June 26

Kick off your evening with the Billy Courtman Band, returning for an intimate set at the Vreeland Store at 6 p.m.

The first in West Milford’s Thursday Night Concert Series begins at 7 p.m. with the eclectic OCD Band performing at the Bubbling Springs Park Rotary Gazebo, 1468 Macopin Road. Bring a blanket, grab something from the concession stand, and enjoy this free, family-friendly outdoor show.

If you’ve got talent to share, head over to Trail’s End Taphouse for Open Mic Night at 7 p.m. It’s a welcoming space for music, poetry, comedy and creative expression.

Friday, June 27

Big Soda and Special K perform at 6 p.m. in the beer garden at Pennings Farm Market.

Catch Growing Old Disgracefully playing old-timey tunes with a twist at the Vreeland Store, also at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., country rock band High Noon takes the stage at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road.

Trail’s End Taphouse gets the party going with karaoke at 7 p.m.

Ciro Patti Jr. brings the live music heat at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Route 23 South, Oak Ridge, starting at 8 p.m.

Also at 8 p.m., John Murphy plays a solo set at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland.

DJ Spin Ray closes out the night with a dance party at Old School Pub at 10 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com