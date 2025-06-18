Outdoor concert series begins next week

Saturday, June 21

The Ryan Marks Band brings its high-energy blend of rock, country and more to Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., starting at 3 p.m.

At 5 p.m., Sho Nuff fires up the party at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y.

The Back Porch Jug Band keeps the good times rolling at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, with a 6 p.m. set of bluegrass, roots and jug band classics.

Singer-songwriter Dylan Doyle plays a lakeside solo set at 7 p.m. at Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake.

Also at 7 p.m., Country Comfort cranks up the country hits at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road.

Night owls may finish the day with karaoke fun at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, starting at 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 22

Enjoy lakeside views and laid-back tunes with the John M + Keeni duo at 1:30 p.m. at Cove Castle.

At 2 p.m., the West Milford Public Library, 1470 Union Valley Road, hosts “Music for the Young at Heart,” a free piano concert featuring Patricia Hendrix and Caroline Newman performing everything from Ravel and Schumann to Elton John, Billy Joel and jazz classics.

Quarter to Four brings a fun mix of tunes with horns to Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, at 3 p.m.

Also at 3 p.m., Vinyl Tap delivers the very best in classic rock covers at J&S Roadhouse.

Strings Attached performs upbeat pop and rock favorites at 4 p.m. at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt.

Tuesday, June 24

It’s karaoke night at Old School Pub, starting at 8 p.m. Whether you’re hitting the high notes or just cheering on friends, it’s always a lively night.

Thursday, June 26

Kick off your evening with the Billy Courtman Band, returning for an intimate set at the Vreeland Store at 6 p.m.

The first in West Milford’s Thursday Night Concert Series begins at 7 p.m. with the eclectic OCD Band performing at the Bubbling Springs Park Rotary Gazebo, 1468 Macopin Road. Bring a blanket, grab something from the concession stand, and enjoy this free, family-friendly outdoor show.

If you’ve got talent to share, head over to Trail’s End Taphouse for Open Mic Night at 7 p.m. It’s a welcoming space for music, poetry, comedy and creative expression.

Friday, June 27

Big Soda and Special K perform at 6 p.m. in the beer garden at Pennings Farm Market.

Catch Growing Old Disgracefully playing old-timey tunes with a twist at the Vreeland Store, also at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., country rock band High Noon takes the stage at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road.

Trail’s End Taphouse gets the party going with karaoke at 7 p.m.

Ciro Patti Jr. brings the live music heat at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Route 23 South, Oak Ridge, starting at 8 p.m.

Also at 8 p.m., John Murphy plays a solo set at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland.

DJ Spin Ray closes out the night with a dance party at Old School Pub at 10 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com