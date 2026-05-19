The MalFUNKtion Band brings horn-driven groove to J&S Roadhouse

Friday, May 23

At 5 p.m., the Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Sunset Series kicks off with the Black Dirt Bandits bringing upbeat country favorites to the farm, with a $10 cover charge.

The Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, welcomes the nostalgic tunes of Pishy Cloots at 6 p.m.

High Strung takes the stage with high-energy rock and country favorites at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road.

Saturday, May 24

If you’re looking for something a little different, head to J&S Roadhouse for a set by The MalFUNKtion Band at 3 p.m., featuring New Jersey horns and intriguing covers.

At 4 p.m., the Downstate Duo deliver their pop piano-vocal tunes at Pennings Farm Cidery.

Monday, May 25 - Memorial Day

Enjoy your Memorial Day at the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 State Route 94 S., with a solo acoustic set by Devin Daversa starting at 2 p.m.

Tuesday, May 26

Stop by Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, at 8 p.m. for a night of karaoke.

Wednesday, May 27

Back at Old School Pub & Grill, Selena & Rui kick off their open mic night at 7 p.m., welcoming local talent of all kinds to the stage.

Thursday, May 28

Erika Sherger brings her Americana and folk-tinged sound to The Vreeland Store at 6 p.m.

If you’re looking to showcase your skills, Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, 1197 NY 17A, hosts an open mic night at 7 p.m.

Friday, May 29

Big Soda & Special K take the Beer Garden stage at Pennings Farm Market at 6 p.m., while Kenny Kosek brings his blend of genres — from John Denver to Gerry Garcia — to the New Jersey Botanical Garden, 5 Morris Rd., at 6:30 p.m. Be sure to bring a lawn chair.

At 7 p.m., Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Ct., hosts The Songwriters Collection Jam for a night of captivating songs.

At the same time, The Warehouse brings upbeat rock ‘n’ roll to J&S Roadhouse, and at 8 p.m., the Wayne Bilotti Duo brings their classic rock and contemporary tunes to The Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 State Rte. 23.