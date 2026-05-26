Thunderstruck brings high-voltage rock energy to J&S Roadhouse

Saturday, May 30

Starting at 4 p.m., Vinyl Tap takes over D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, with classic rock favorites.

Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 NY 17A, welcomes back the Missyping Duo for a fun set starting at 5 p.m. Head to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, for an energizing night of classic party rock tunes!

Cap the evening with an acoustic set at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 NJ 23, where Matty Ayerz takes the stage.

Sunday, May 31

At 1 p.m., brunch sounds are brought to you by John Moroski at the Cove Castle Resturuant Restaurant, 13 Castle Ct.

Enjoy your Sunday outdoors at the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 State Route 94 S., with the afternoon soundtrack provided by the Matt Smith Duo starting at 3 p.m.

For lakeside views, stop by D’Boathaus for an acoustic afternoon with Chris Donnelly starting at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 2

Get ready to sing your heart out at Old School Pub & Grill’s, 551 Warwick Tpke., weekly karaoke night kicking off at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 3

If you’re looking to check out the local talent or share your skills on stage, Selena & Rui kick off their open mic night at Old School Pub & Grill at 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 4

The Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, hosts a solo set by Billy Courtman starting at 6 p.m.

Friday, June 5

Starting at 6 p.m., the Jennie Collabatisto Duo will bring their melodies to the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, while the Gary Link Band takes the stage at The Vreeland Store.

At 7 p.m., Brian Fitzpatrick brings his signature sounds to J&S Roadhouse for a rockin’ set, while the Slippery Chickens Trio delivers vintage rock at Cove Castle.