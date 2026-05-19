Wallisch Farmstead opens 12th annual juried art show

Local artists gathered Friday, May 15, for the opening reception of the 12th annual Wallisch Farmstead art show.

The juried exhibition featured artwork from 23 artists age 18 and younger and 56 adult artists competing in categories ranging from photography to sculpture.

The show also included two special categories: the Wallisch Theme category, won by “Rainbow over the Farm,” and the nation’s 250th Birthday category, won by “A Distant Liberty.”

The reception also featured an unexpected guest when Lucy, a dog attending with her owner, briefly wandered through the exhibit before being reunited with her owner.