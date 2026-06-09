Watercolor artist leads plein air workshop

Nationally recognized watercolor artist Joel Popadics conducted a plein air watercolor demonstration and workshop June 5 at Two Pond Farm in West Milford.

The workshop attracted 17 participants to the working farm, which is operated by Roger Knight and Allison Hosford and sells plants, produce and eggs.

Under favorable weather conditions, Popadics demonstrated watercolor painting techniques while discussing easel setups and art supplies. Participants observed demonstrations on painting skies, rocks, water and masses of trees using watercolor techniques in an outdoor setting.

The workshop provided local artists with an opportunity to develop and refine their plein air painting skills while working directly from the landscape.

Popadics is recognized as one of the nation’s leading watercolor artists and also teaches at the Ridgewood Art Institute.

Those interested in following his work, purchasing paintings or learning about future classes may contact him at joel@watercolorpop.com.