West Milford High School musicians perform with Teaneck Community Band

Four West Milford High School students volunteered with the Teaneck Community Band during its July summer concert series.

The students — Stephen Dellagicoma, Jacob Pritchitt, David Van Tassel and Emma Dan — performed with the approximately 100-member ensemble, which includes musicians ages 15 to more than 70, including high school students, college music majors, music educators and professional musicians.

Founded in 1944, the Teaneck Community Band presents free summer concerts featuring Broadway selections, American marches, movie themes and popular music.

The band rehearses each concert program just two days before performing. Concerts were held Wednesday evenings at the Sen. Loretta Weinberg Bandshell in Votee Park, with performances moved to Thomas Jefferson Middle School when weather required.

The concert series is sponsored by The Puffin Foundation Ltd. and the Township of Teaneck. School officials congratulated the four students for representing West Milford High School in the longstanding community tradition.